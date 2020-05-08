Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj get married, the rapper confirms





PEOPLE – It had warned its fans, this year should make her “a wife and a mom-to-be”. This has been done. Nicki Minaj was married to Kenneth Petty, nicknamed Kenny Petty, on Monday, October 21, and has shared his new surname on Twitter, Onika Tanya Maraj Petty. The rapper, 36 years old, who had announced stop the music last September, had expressed his personal projects on the “Queen of radio” a few months earlier. She had declared to have found the great love in the arms of Kenneth Petty, his childhood friend: “This is the men’s version of my best friend. It is like that with each other since we were kids in the city. He knows me since small, so he understands me in a different way.”

An interview during which it was also revealed that a marriage license had been completed in good and due form: “It has filled a week ago so now, we still have 80 days to marry”, she had entrusted on Queen’s Radio. Kenneth Petty, a former sex offender Nicki Minaj has always been transparent about the past of her husband. She had even referred to in the title “The Big day” in a duet with the rapper Chance The Rapper: “My guy is free now, he is Clyde, I’m Bonnie.”

Indeed, as revealed The Blast, Kenneth Petty was found guilty of attempted rape on a minor of 16 years in 1994. The latter would have used a knife during the assault in order to get what he wanted from the victim. He was sentenced to a sentence ranging from 18 to 54 months of imprisonment in a State prison american. But this is not all. Kenneth Petty had also pleaded guilty to "manslaughter" after you have killed a certain Lamont Robinson several times in 2002. It is taxable for a penalty of 10 years in prison but will not, finally, only seven before being released on probation.






