Kering : A Dream Cast For Its Board Of Directors

GettyImages-903106754 | LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 06: Actress Emma Watson arrives at The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 6, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

With a certain sense of ” casting “, the luxury group Kering, the property of François-Henri Pinault, and that includes brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint-Laurent or Balenciaga, the acceleration in the area of diversity. In all cases, to compose its Board of directors. François-Henri Pinault, has proposed the appointment of three “references” in the world.

The more media personalities that have made their entry into the Council of Administration of the luxury group Kering is Emma Watson, a 30-year, who played Hermione Granger in the famous Harry Potter saga. It is one of the actresses of the most popular and one of the activists of the most famous in the world,” says the group, headed by the husband of Salma Hayek, in a document sent to shareholders.

Highlighting the “activism” of Emma Watson to promote the place of women in society or in the world of cinema, Kering also stresses that it is “a pioneer in the action in favor of the ethical fashion”. It supports, among other support Good For Youa mobile application that allows consumers to check the credentials of the durability of the clothing brands

Emma Watson, who has just taken the position after the comments are considered transphobic by J. K. Rowling, is also appointed chairman of the sustainable development committee of the board of directors. In accordance with the registration document of the group Kering,

Emma Watson is going to receive, as a member of the board of directors and chairman of a committee, the sum of 100 000 euros per year.

The luxury group also proposed to the shareholders of the arrival to the board of directors Tidjane Thiam, 57 years of age, who had resigned from his post at Credit Suisse in February last in the wake of a scandal of spying of the house of elders. This banker of franco-ivorian recently commissioned by the african Union in the fight against the coronavirus is a figure of sustainable development in Africa.

Finally, the group has also proposed the entry of the Chinese Jean Liu, 42 years old, president of the mobile platform of transport Didi Chuxing. She has worked for many years for a technology industry more equitable and respectful of the environment.

China, a country crucial to Kering in terms of sales, will be represented for the first time in the group’s board of directors, pointed out Sophie Hélias, the manager of the contact person.