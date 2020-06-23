KERING can always count on Gucci

(AOF) – Kering gives up 0.45% to 497,10 euros, investors have been able to adapt with more respect to the appointment of the actress Emma Watson, as director of the group and the chairman of the Commission on Sustainable Development. In reality, the title of the pay of their resistance stock market since the beginning of the year. While the trend of the day is risk-taking, managers may prefer the actions that have been most affected by the pandemic. On the other hand, Kering could be penalized by a deterioration of Oddo BHF.

The broker has lowered its recommendation on the value of the Buy to Neutral and reduced its target price from 460 to 431 euros. It is based on a performance that is always in the withdrawal of the other tenors in the “soft luxury”.

Kering however, still has support in the financial sphere.

This morning, Jefferies raised its price target on the title of 505 520 euros, while reiterating its recommendation to Keep. The agent believes that Gucci, the top brand of the group, you must show profitability more robust than the other clutches of the giant French, because of their size, their exposure to the digital and its resources.

For its part, the Society in General, of course, lowered his price target on 550 520 euros, but reiterated its Buy recommendation. The analyst reminds that this recommendation reflects the economic superiority of the group in the face of their peers and an assessment under-estimated.

Finally, and most importantly, JPMorgan has confirmed its Buy recommendation and target price of 610 euros.

The office of research continues to believe in Kering, and all this while many investors and analysts have bookings for nearly 18 months.

Certainly recognizes the healthy values, Gucci is a claw, more baroque, Louis Vuitton, Hermes and Chanel. But behind this fantasy, leather, classic, retains its strength and attractiveness.

In addition, JPMorgan continues to believe that the market does not value not yet Kering as a “pure player in the luxury”, that is to say, with a margin and return profile of high.

Finally, concludes the bank of america, investors do not sufficiently take into account the ability of the French giant to turn-around a brand, as illustrated by the return of Bottega Veneta.

AOF – MORE INFORMATION