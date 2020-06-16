Kering : Results of the voting is Assembled (im) 2020 Kering

Combined General meeting of 16 June 2020
Number of shares composing the capital: 126 279 322
The Total number of titles : 125 014 416
Total number of votes : 177 793 577
7 8 9
Appointment of Mrs. Jean Liu, acting Director of the
Appointment of Mr. Tidjane Thiam as a Director
Appointment of Mrs. Emma Watson, interim Director of the
Ordinary
Ordinary
Ordinary
150 433 271
145 320 546
145 765 816
98.339% 95.144% 95.290%
2 540 976
7 963 427
7 204 229
1.661% 4.856% 4.710%
435 880
435 844
440 082
0.284% 0.284% 0.287%
0 0 0
0.000% 0.000% 0.000%
0 0 0
0.000% 0.000% 0.000%
101 651 340
101 651 340
101 651 340
153 410 127
153 410 127
153 410 127
80.50% 80.50% 80.50%
0 0 0
0 0 0
0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Resolution Adopted Resolution Adopted Resolution Adopted Resolution Adopted Resolution Adopted Resolution Adopted Resolution Adopted Resolution Adopted Resolution Adopted
10
Approval of the information referred to in I of article L. 225-37-3 of the Code of commerce and the remuneration to be paid or assigned to the for the year ended December 31, 2019 to directors, by reason of his position as director
Ordinary
143 457 278
93.517%
9 945 150
6.483%
7 699
0.005%
0.000%
0.000%
101 651 340
153 410 127
80.50%
0.00%
11
Approval of items fixed, variable and exceptional components of the total compensation and benefits of all kinds paid in the course of or attributed in respect of the year ended December 31, 2019, to Mr François-Henri Pinault, due to its mandate of Chairman and ceo
Ordinary
126 287 882
82.445%
26 978 890
17.555%
231 267
0.151%
0.000%
0.000%
101 651 340
153 410 127
80.50%
0.00%
12
Approval of items fixed, variable and exceptional components of the total compensation and benefits of all kinds paid in the course of or attributed in respect of the year ended December 31, 2019, Mr. Jean-François Palus, because of its mandate of Director general delegate
Ordinary
123 453 700
80.594%
29 725 165
19.406%
231 262
0.151%
0.000%
0.000%
101 651 340
153 410 127
80.50%
0.00%
13
Approval of the remuneration policy for the executive directors
14
Approval of the compensation policy of the officers of the company, because of his Administrator mandate
OrdinaryOrdinary
146 792 023
153 313 571
95.752%
99.944%
6 512 398
85 256
4.248%
0.056%
105 706
11 300
0.069%
0.007%
0.000%
0.000%
0.000%
0.000%
101 651 340
101 651 340
153 410 127
153 410 127
80.50%
80.50%
0.00%
0.00%
Resolution Adopted Resolution Adopted
15
The renewal of the cabinet Deloitte & Associés as statutory auditor and of cabinet BEAS as alternate auditor
Ordinary
147 276 541
96.004%
6 130 092
3.996%
3 494
0.002%
0.000%
0.000%
101 651 340
153 410 127
80.50%
0.00%
16
Authorisation for the Board of management to acquire, maintain or transfer of the shares of the Company
Ordinary
150 233 051
98.324%
2 560 262
1.676%
616 814
0.402%
0.000%
0.000%
101 651 340
153 410 127
80.50%
0.00%
The Resolution Adopted
17
Authorization to the Board of directors to make grants of shares of common stock of the Company, existing or to be issued, without prejudice, in the case applicable, to performance conditions, in favor of salaried employees and executive directors of the Company and its subsidiaries, or certain categories of them, carrying waiver by shareholders of your preferential right to subscription of shares issued
Extraordinary
141 105 852
92.126%
12 060 117
7.874%
206 559
0.135%
0.000%
0.000%
101 632 523
153 372 528
80.48%
0.00%
18
Modification of the minimum number of shares that must be held by a Director and compliance with article 10 of the articles of association of the Company (the Directors of the Company, the Board of directors), with the provisions of the COVENANT of the law with respect to Directors representing employees to the Board management
Extraordinary
139 154 785
90.852%
14 011 234
9.148%
206 509
0.135%
0.000%
0.000%
101 632 523
153 372 528
80.48%
0.00%
19
Amendment to article 11 of the articles of association of the Company (functions and powers of the Board of directors) to reflect the new provisions of article L.
225-35 of the French Code of commerce
Extraordinary
153 245 123
99.919%
124 103
0.081%
3 302
0.002%
0.000%
0.000%
101 632 523
153 372 528
80.48%
0.00%
20
Amendment of article 13 of the articles of association of the Company (resolution of the Board of directors minutes) to reflect the new provisions of the the law n° 2019-744 of 19 July 2019 about some of the decisions that can be adopted by the Board of directors by writing query
Extraordinary
153 367 418
99.999%
1 743
0.001%
3 367
0.002%
0.000%
0.000%
101 632 523
153 372 528
80.48%
0.00%
21
Deletion of article 18 of the articles of association of the Company (Accounts)
Extraordinary
153 367 259
99.999%
1 739
0.001%
3 530
0.002%
0.000%
0.000%
101 632 523
153 372 528
80.48%
0.00%
The Resolution Adopted
Compliance with article 17 of the corporate bylaws of the Company (Compensation
22
Directors, the President, the Director general, the Directors-general the delegates and representatives of the Board of directors) with the provisions the COVENANT of the law with regard to the remuneration of the Directors and the elimination of references to the censors
Extraordinary
153 360 286
99.996%
5 574
0.004%
6 668
0.004%
0.000%
0.000%
101 632 523
153 372 528
80.48%
0.00%
23
Powers to complete formalities
Extraordinary
153 937 368
100.000%
296
0.000%
3 295
0.002%
0.000%
0.000%
101 632 523
153 372 528
80.48%
0.00%
The Resolution Adopted