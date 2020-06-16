Kering : Results of the voting is Assembled (im) 2020 Kering

Combined General meeting of 16 June 2020

Number of shares composing the capital: 126 279 322

The Total number of titles : 125 014 416

Total number of votes : 177 793 577

7 8 9

Appointment of Mrs. Jean Liu, acting Director of the

Appointment of Mr. Tidjane Thiam as a Director

Appointment of Mrs. Emma Watson, interim Director of the

Ordinary

Ordinary

Ordinary

150 433 271

145 320 546

145 765 816

98.339% 95.144% 95.290%

2 540 976

7 963 427

7 204 229

1.661% 4.856% 4.710%

435 880

435 844

440 082

0.284% 0.284% 0.287%

0 0 0

0.000% 0.000% 0.000%

0 0 0

0.000% 0.000% 0.000%

101 651 340

101 651 340

101 651 340

153 410 127

153 410 127

153 410 127

80.50% 80.50% 80.50%

0 0 0

0 0 0

0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Resolution Adopted Resolution Adopted Resolution Adopted Resolution Adopted Resolution Adopted Resolution Adopted Resolution Adopted Resolution Adopted Resolution Adopted

10

Approval of the information referred to in I of article L. 225-37-3 of the Code of commerce and the remuneration to be paid or assigned to the for the year ended December 31, 2019 to directors, by reason of his position as director

Ordinary

143 457 278

93.517%

9 945 150

6.483%

7 699

0.005%

0.000%

0.000%

101 651 340

153 410 127

80.50%

0.00%

11

Approval of items fixed, variable and exceptional components of the total compensation and benefits of all kinds paid in the course of or attributed in respect of the year ended December 31, 2019, to Mr François-Henri Pinault, due to its mandate of Chairman and ceo

Ordinary

126 287 882

82.445%

26 978 890

17.555%

231 267

0.151%

0.000%

0.000%

101 651 340

153 410 127

80.50%

0.00%

12

Approval of items fixed, variable and exceptional components of the total compensation and benefits of all kinds paid in the course of or attributed in respect of the year ended December 31, 2019, Mr. Jean-François Palus, because of its mandate of Director general delegate

Ordinary

123 453 700

80.594%

29 725 165

19.406%

231 262

0.151%

0.000%

0.000%

101 651 340

153 410 127

80.50%

0.00%

13

Approval of the remuneration policy for the executive directors

14

Approval of the compensation policy of the officers of the company, because of his Administrator mandate

OrdinaryOrdinary

146 792 023

153 313 571

95.752%

99.944%

6 512 398

85 256

4.248%

0.056%

105 706

11 300

0.069%

0.007%

0.000%

0.000%

0.000%

0.000%

101 651 340

101 651 340

153 410 127

153 410 127

80.50%

80.50%

0.00%

0.00%

Resolution Adopted Resolution Adopted

15

The renewal of the cabinet Deloitte & Associés as statutory auditor and of cabinet BEAS as alternate auditor

Ordinary

147 276 541

96.004%

6 130 092

3.996%

3 494

0.002%

0.000%

0.000%

101 651 340

153 410 127

80.50%

0.00%

16

Authorisation for the Board of management to acquire, maintain or transfer of the shares of the Company

Ordinary

150 233 051

98.324%

2 560 262

1.676%

616 814

0.402%

0.000%

0.000%

101 651 340

153 410 127

80.50%

0.00%

The Resolution Adopted

17

Authorization to the Board of directors to make grants of shares of common stock of the Company, existing or to be issued, without prejudice, in the case applicable, to performance conditions, in favor of salaried employees and executive directors of the Company and its subsidiaries, or certain categories of them, carrying waiver by shareholders of your preferential right to subscription of shares issued

Extraordinary

141 105 852

92.126%

12 060 117

7.874%

206 559

0.135%

0.000%

0.000%

101 632 523

153 372 528

80.48%

0.00%

18

Modification of the minimum number of shares that must be held by a Director and compliance with article 10 of the articles of association of the Company (the Directors of the Company, the Board of directors), with the provisions of the COVENANT of the law with respect to Directors representing employees to the Board management

Extraordinary

139 154 785

90.852%

14 011 234

9.148%

206 509

0.135%

0.000%

0.000%

101 632 523

153 372 528

80.48%

0.00%

19

Amendment to article 11 of the articles of association of the Company (functions and powers of the Board of directors) to reflect the new provisions of article L.

225-35 of the French Code of commerce

Extraordinary

153 245 123

99.919%

124 103

0.081%

3 302

0.002%

0.000%

0.000%

101 632 523

153 372 528

80.48%

0.00%

20

Amendment of article 13 of the articles of association of the Company (resolution of the Board of directors minutes) to reflect the new provisions of the the law n° 2019-744 of 19 July 2019 about some of the decisions that can be adopted by the Board of directors by writing query

Extraordinary

153 367 418

99.999%

1 743

0.001%

3 367

0.002%

0.000%

0.000%

101 632 523

153 372 528

80.48%

0.00%

21

Deletion of article 18 of the articles of association of the Company (Accounts)

Extraordinary

153 367 259

99.999%

1 739

0.001%

3 530

0.002%

0.000%

0.000%

101 632 523

153 372 528

80.48%

0.00%

The Resolution Adopted

Compliance with article 17 of the corporate bylaws of the Company (Compensation

22

Directors, the President, the Director general, the Directors-general the delegates and representatives of the Board of directors) with the provisions the COVENANT of the law with regard to the remuneration of the Directors and the elimination of references to the censors

Extraordinary

153 360 286

99.996%

5 574

0.004%

6 668

0.004%

0.000%

0.000%

101 632 523

153 372 528

80.48%

0.00%

23

Powers to complete formalities

Extraordinary

153 937 368

100.000%

296

0.000%

3 295

0.002%

0.000%

0.000%

101 632 523

153 372 528

80.48%

0.00%

The Resolution Adopted