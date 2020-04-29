Kev Adams not known by Mila Kunis while they played together : he plays with it

Kev Adams may boast of having played in an american film. Since this Wednesday, 8 August, the comedian 27-year-old is the poster of the film The spy who me has dropped. Us feature in which it gives the answer to the Mila Kunis and Justin Theroux, the ex of Jennifer Aniston. Except that the wife of Ashton Kutcher had not the slightest idea of who was his playing partner. This is what she confided during an interview. “Kev Adams, who is it ?“, launched the actress of 34 years.

At its discharge, up to this Kev Adams is especially exemplified in the French-speaking countries. “I’m ashamed but I didn’t even know who he was“admitted Mila Kunis. And sure : “The funny thing is that Kev hasn’t dared to tell me that he was a star in the French-speaking country. I am zero for this kind of things because I do tells me never before turn“. The actress also took the opportunity to use his two children, Wyatt and Dimitri, respectively, aged 4 and 20 months, as an excuse. “With two children at home, I am totally out of knowledge that it is hot or plugged throughout the world“she defended.

But not what to offend Kev Adams. On the contrary, the young man is amused by this anecdote on the social networks. In response, the companion of Iris Mittenaere has just published a photo of Mila Kunis sitting on the lap of a Kev Adams, who seems to be with the angels in a car during the shooting of their film. Proud to have played a role in his first feature film in the us, the man has also published in his story Instagram a selfie taken with the star of the film in which he assures his fans : “In the film there are a actress amazing : Mila Kunis“.

Story Instagram Kev Adams

