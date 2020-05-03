Kevin Bacon challenge Chris Pratt in a dance contest | Africadaidly

“On my planet, there is a legend about people like you: Footloose; he is a great hero named Kevin Bacon, who teaches a town full of people with a broom stuck in the ass than the dance … this is the best thing ever! ”

According to the words of Star-Lord with the face of the– in Guardians of the Galaxy and in the films that follow,he is the pop icon and the greatest hero of the Earth, the spirit” the greatest movie of all time“.

a gag that breaks the fourth wall and that is also a constant in Guardians of the Galaxy – Vol.2 until it emerges also in Avengers: Infinity War.

Kevin Bacon he has never hidden his appreciation for the film of the Guardians and has taken advantage of the April, 29 – on the occasion of the International day of the prom – responding to the challenge launched by him Marvel Studios who was challenged to a” dance contest“Challenging the same Chris Pratt.

Star-Lord, let us dance us a little boogie?

The answer, always via Twitter, Chris Pratt that has, however, recognized the inferiority in the face of the greatness of Kevin Bacon:

A dance contest? I would lose definitely with you, Kev, so I’m going to refuse. I pass the scepter, sir.

For all those who have not seen Footloose, I think today is the perfect day to change that. As to a dance off? I would lose this dance of Kev, so I have to concede. I take off my cap sir. Also… Chris Penn I lack. https://t.co/UEu83RK80E – chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 30, 2020

when Drax in Infinity War suggested to Quill to speak” the dance contest to save the universe“I did probably not refer to … it!

• Marvel Studios: the updated schedule of phase 4, the production will only be restarted, does it not, before six months?

Who knows if Kevin Bacon and Footloose they will also come back as a constant in the third episode of the Guardians do you want a cameo Kevin Bacon? Let us know in the comments!

source: twitter