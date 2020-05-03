Kevin Bacon defies Star-Lord to a dance free and Chris Pratt said that there is no way

One of the many things epic that the MCU has given us over the years is the sweet dance moves of Star-Lord. As he makes his way through an ancient temple on the road to steal a gem from the infinity like a Smooth Criminal or challenges Ronan the accuser to a dance battle, the super-hero played by Chris Pratt kills as many people, with her toes glittering, his gun blaster. But there is another legend that even Star-Lord is afraid to match the steps with: Kevin Bacon. This has been proven when Bacon has launched a challenge to Pratt for a dance on Twitter, that the latter has largely refused.

For all those who have not seen Footloose, I think today is the perfect day to change that. As to a dance off? I would lose this dance of Kev, so I have to concede. I take off my cap sir. Also … Chris Penn I lack.

It all started when the Internet was convened to celebrate the international Day of the dance. The official Twitter account of Marvel Studios has honored the day with a gif of the thrust hypnotic crotch of the Star-Lord of Guardians of the Galaxy of origin. Kevin Bacon has been tagged in the message, with a challenge to a dance off.

Kevin Bacon has responded by posting a gif of his dance film classic, “Footloose”, where her character is dancing on the stands with the character played by the late actor Chris Penn. Bacon was then tagged Chris Pratt in his message, which resulted in the response of Pratt. Needless to say, it is clear that Pratt acknowledges that the epic of the classical movements of Bacon is a notch higher than its own grooves to save the universe.

What is cool is that the worship of Pratt, for Bacon and “Footloose” is reported in the MCU, where Peter Quill aka Star-Lord said “Footloose” as the best film ever made. The series of the Guardians of the Galaxy leans pretty heavily on the nostalgia of the 80’s, because it was the time when Quill was a young boy living on Earth before being kidnapped by space pirates and raised as one of them.

Maybe Star-Lord must seek in the MCU, a competitor, dance appropriate, and it may be other than the God of Thunder himself, Thor. Chris Hemsworth presented his footwork fantasy during the reboot of Ghostbusters, and has participated in the Australian Dancing with the Stars. The fans would love to see Thor and Star-Lord engage in a dance battle where they will leave the pace to be judge, jury, and executioner in the next film, Guardians of the Galaxy, which will see Thor take a break from the Earth to spend time with Quill and his crew in the space.

As for Kevin Bacon, the actor appeared in a previous Marvel movie, X-Men: Days of Future Past, but as this was not part of the MCU, the door is still wide open for it to be involved in a future film in the franchise, maybe even appeared as his own me, for that Star-Lord fangirl.

– chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 30, 2020

