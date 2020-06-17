Kevin Bacon reacts to his reference in Guardians of the Galaxy

Share

According to Star Lord, Footloose is the best movie ever made, and Kevin Bacon has shared his response to references made about her in Guardians of the Galaxy and the Avengers: Infinity War.

Peter Quill / Star Lord (Chris Pratt)the protagonist of guardians of the Galaxy, has been kidnapped as a child and since then has been high in the area with the Thieves Yondu (Michael Rooker). When he pulled out of the Earth, that was in the 80’s and that is why there are so many references to films of this era. Not to mention a funny reference Kevin Bacon that put him at the level of the most powerful beings in the Universe.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation that the actor Kevin Bacon would have a role in the The movie universe of Marvelespecially since he has worked with the director James Gunn in Super (2010). Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 would be the perfect time.

During a recent interview, the star of Kevin Bacon (X-Men: First class, The Next) has shared his reaction in these references.

“Well, I mean, there was a mention in the Guardians of the Galaxy in which I have found very interesting,” he explained. “I really knew nothing and then I went to sit in the cinema and someone said to me, have you seen this movie? I said: “No, I have not seen it yet. I’m sitting in a movie theater, and I think: “Wow, this is very big! “

Marvel often uses well-known players.

It would not be so odd that a film from Marvel’s Cinematic Universe presents itself to Kevin Bacon, even if you have already played the mutant Sebastian Shaw. I hope that James Gunn is going to add Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3Shows how far you can go with a joke.

While the actor Kevin Bacon he continues his long career, and this year we will be able to see in a horror film Would have had to leave.

