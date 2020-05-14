Kevin Costner and his “daughter” Hailee Steinfeld in Paris for Luc Besson

The project was announced, is now under construction. The shooting of the thriller Three Days to Kill started in Paris, and for eleven weeks, says the site Cineuropa.org. This production in English of studios EuropaCorp, cofounded by Luc Besson, directed Kevin Costner and the revelation of True Grit the Coen brothers, nominated for Oscars, Hailee Steinfeld.

After Malavita with Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer, the studios EuropaCorp continue their momentum with Three Days to Kill of McG (Charlie and his funny ladies 1 and 2, Terminator Renaissance). This new thriller, written by Luc Besson himself and Adi Hasak, tells the story of a secret agent convicted and sentenced by the disease. He can only retire to be able to stay with her family. Until someone offers him one last mission, in exchange for a therapeutic treatment of experimental work that could save her life. Drugs that are not without side effects.

Kevin Costner, the victim of a certain crossing of the desert, will return to the top in the new Superman, Man of Steel, in which he played the adoptive father of the hero. It is also part of the reboot the adventures of Jack Ryanwith Chris Pine and Keira Knightley. The young Hailee, who is the daughter of the character Kevin Costner in Three Days to Kill, has recently completed the shooting of Can a Song Save Your Life, romance where the leading role is also held by Keira Knightley.