Kevin Costner : that is his wife, Christine Baumgartner ?

On Tuesday 16 June 2020, NRJ12 diffuse 3 Days to Kill, the thriller starring Kevin Costner and Amber heard. The opportunity to return to the love life of the actor, including his wife, Christine Baumgartner…
During the past twenty years, Kevin Costner is a fan of the model of fashion and designer bags, Christine Baumgartner. And if the actor of 65 years, is a veteran of film sets and red carpet, this is on a golf course that he met the young man 21 years younger than he is ! However, two years after the start of their romance, the couple split. For the magazine Paradethe star admitted that in 2012, the duo had ended their relationship because he did not want to have more children : “She said : ‘I’m going to wait, but not for a long time. When reprendras your mind, come back.’ And this is what I did.“
Two years after their brief rest, the couple said ‘yes’, 25 September 2004, at the ranch of Kevin Costner, with the landscape of the mountains of Colorado… In this same interview to the us magazine, the actor admitted that the secret to a happy marriage : “Maybe it’s the ability to say you’re sorry. I know that it seems simple. If you are ready to tell someone that you like, you are ready to tell you that what you feel ? You have to do it, even when you think that you are correct.” Together, the couple had the following three children, two sons and a daughter : Cayden (13 years), Hayes (age 11) and Grace (10 years old). In addition, Christine Baumgartner is the mother-in-law of the first four children of the star of the cult movie of Bodyguard : Annie (36 years old), Lily (33 years old), Joe (32 years old) and Liam (age 24).
Focus on the rural life of the couple
If Kevin Costner has a great career as an actor, director, singer and producer behind him, his family is now his priority ! In an interview granted to Galathe star had given life to a couple of hours from Los Angeles in order to spend more quality time with their children : “I decided, several years ago, to take the time to live and enjoy before anyone else in my family. I sleep most of the time in this house.“Kevin Costner tempered, however, these words : “Christine, my wife, likes to get out and do quite a bit for the occasion, so I sometimes accompany a night in a couple of spots of fashion in Beverly Hills.“
