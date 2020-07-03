Kevin Costner : this “fear” that has made the doubt after his meeting with his second wife

During the past twenty years, Kevin Costner is very radiant with the model Christine Baumgartner. If the couple is very happy today, the actor of 65 years has hesitated a long time before committing to the blonde…

Are one of the couples most solid of Hollywood ! As a couple, in the past twenty years, Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner said ‘yes’, the 25 of September of 2004 in the estate of the actor, with the landscape of the Colorado mountains… If the lovers had three children, two sons and a daughter : Cayden (13 years), Hayes (age 11) and Grace (10 years), they have been able to spend a part of your love story because of the doubts of the film’s star Bodyguard ! In fact, two years after the start of their romance, the couple had separated, because Kevin Costner didn’t want to have other children. For the american magazine Paradethat , as he said then : “She said : ‘I’m going to wait, but not for a long time. When reprendras your mind, come back.’ And this is what I did.“

If Kevin Costner is now happy to have had children with the model, it is in an interview Gala who has decided to reveal the secret of their marriage : “I fell in love with its beauty, but especially her big heart. In spite of everything, I had no intention of me getting married. We have lived together for six years. From our first meeting, she played the card on the table tells me that having children was very important to her. I was not very sure to be able to offer him a family. But I realized that we couldn’t stay together if I immersed myself not in this way.“If the actor admits to having had doubts, explained today : “I was afraid, simply. My divorced was a period of very painful and did not want to relive it.“Having taken the step, the american star reveals today : “I realized that in love, we could never have assurance. And that you can’t live your life in fear.“

What father of a family is Kevin Costner ?

So before you meet Christine Baumgartner, the american star had four children. Married with Cindy Silva, from 1978 to 1994, Kevin Costner has had two daughters and a son : Annie (36 years old), Lily (33 years old) and Joe (32 years old). Briefly in a relationship with Bridget Rooney, the actor had a son : Liam (age 24) If your children have a huge age difference, Kevin Costner has also agreed to talk about his paternity : “I am very happy with the relationship I have with my elders (…) of Course, I would have liked to share more with them. I’ve tried to do (…) I think I missed some important moment of your life. In fact, I had more doubts about my ability to become a father again with my second wife. I was afraid of not having the same energy.“

