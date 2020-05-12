Kevin Feige, boss of Marvel reveals which character is the most powerful of the MCU !

We can not count the number of characters introduced into the MCU in the course of these past ten years. With panel of super-heroes with super powers varied, the big question that everyone asked was to know which was the more powerful of the franchise. A question no longer arises since the boss of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, just make a reply.

The most powerful of the MCU is not the one you imagine !

In fact, the necks of a question and answer session at the New York Film Academy, the boss of the studio has approached the question by returning to Avengers : Endgame. And for him, no doubt that this is Wanda Maximoff aka the red Witch who is powerful in the MCU :

If you look at Endgame, Wanda Maximoff was going to kill Thanos. I’ve never seen Thanos as scared.

It is important to note that the powers of Wanda have been in constant evolution over the years. No wonder, therefore, that Marvel would like to propose a series for Disney+ dedicated to Scarlet Witch, and Vision, expected to land in 2021, entitled WandaVision.

A little earlier, Kevin Feige had explained that this new series was the opportunity to tell more of the story of these two characters. But the future program will also allow fans to know why it is known as the red Witch, and how the latter precludes Wanda as previously announced Elizabeth Olsen, the actress who embodies the heroine.

Kevin Feige confirms once again what he had said last July during an interview for ComicBook. The boss of Marvel believed that Wanda Maximoff was the one that had more power and was already convinced that it could, alone, destroy the Titan crazy if he had not called his army.

Elizabeth Olsen, who embodies the character will be, in addition to the poster series WandaVision for Disney+ and in the next movie Doctor Strange the output of which is scheduled for may 7, 2021.