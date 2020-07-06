Kevin Hart 40 years : did you know that he had taken on the role of Omar Sy in the remake of the Untouchables ? – Actus Ciné

The american actor Kevin Hart is celebrating her 40 years. Did you know that he had held in the past year, she starred in the remake of”the Untouchables”, taking over the role initially held by Omar Sy ?

Kevin Hart is celebrating its fortieth anniversary. Did you know that the actor who may have seen recently on the poster for Jumanji: the Next Level, held last year, she starred in the american remake of the Untouchables, taking over the role initially held by Omar Sy ?

In the remake of the Untouchables right in The Mouth, and released in theaters in the united States in January 2019 (the film is already available on Amazon Prime Video), Kevin Hart reprises his role of Omar Sy, is that of a young suburban just released from prison who has to deal with a millionaire quadriplegic to reintegrate back into society. Driss has been replaced by Dell in this version, the action takes place in New York, among the districts of the Upper East Side of manhattan and the Bronx, and who sees it Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) re-make the character incarnated in 2011 by François Cluzet. Also noteworthy is the presence in the credits of Nicole Kidman.

With a budget of 37.5 million euros, the film, The Mouth has had a successful career across the Atlantic, bringing in more than $ 108 million dollars in revenue on american soil. The untouchables is one of the largest in the history of success at the box-office français, with almost 19.5 million viewers on the counter.

Finally, it should be noted that The Mouth is not the only remake of the Untouchables. The film of Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, has also been observed that there is a version india (Oopiri), another argentina (Inseparable) and a transposition of a south Korean (Man of Men).

