Kevin Hart considers himself lucky to be alive after his accident

David Schwimmer has admitted that the special meeting of the actors of “Friends”, scheduled for this year by HBO, it is very difficult to organize due to the current health crisis.

The actor who played the lovable Ross Geller in the series of cult said to “Entertainment Tonight,” admitting that the pandemic coronavirus complicated things a lot.

He explained: “I can tell you that we hope to make the meeting in August, mid-August, but honestly, we’ll do it, if not be risky. We had hoped to have a hearing during this meeting, which complicates things a lot. We are, obviously, not to put at risk the health of anyone.”

David has also admitted that he has no idea of the date on which the rest of the players will be available to enable this anticipated encounter, this despite the fact that the co-creator of the series, Marta Kauffman, recently suggested that filming would begin in August.

She said: “we hope to be able to convert in August, if all goes well and if there is a second wave early, and if the study is open. If everything is in its place, if we understand all the protocols and if we can still do a good show, we will be looking at in a given moment, in mid-August or end of August”.

In addition, Jennifer Aniston has recently confessed that he had had difficulty separating the role of Rachel when the show came to an end.

Although she is grateful for the doors that the famous comedy open, the actress has shared during the annual meeting of the conversation with the Hollywood Reporter, which brings together the actresses renown around the same table: “it was exhausting. I could not tear myself away from Rachel Green. I’ve always been a “Rachel in Friends” and the series is repeated all the time and I said to myself “Stop the spread of this p***** series!”. “The Good Girl” was the first project where I could really disappear into a role and it was so relieving.”