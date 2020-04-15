Kevin Hart, Justin Bieber and Magic Johnson join to all to meet the challenge of the COVID-19

16h26 PT – The list goes on … Dwyane Wade, Tony Hawk, the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Watson now offer experiences. These last 2 are teaming up to experience NASCAR / golf which also includes the own edition watch is extremely limited to Bubba.

This is his Richard Mille RM 39-01 Aviation. A watch collection that would cost you well over $ 100,000 if you bought it new. It is found that this is the first offer for the lot of prices and that of Denny’s.

Michael Rubin, a partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, has as Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, Justin Bieber and Magic Johnson supporting his incredible fundraising plan for the relief of COVID-19.

Rubin on Tuesday launched the “All In Challenge” – this is a huge fundraiser for feed the Americans affected by the pandemic coronavirus … and it offers experiences of fans unique in the hope of raising tens of millions of dollars.

People who want to make a donation to a great cause can throw away as little as $ 10 to participate in amazing prizes … like a chance to be in the next film from Kevin or to spend a day with Ryan Seacrest. on ALL his jobs !!!

During this time, Meek sells at auction her Rolls-Royce Phantom 2019 !!! Opening bid … is $ 200,000. If you want to be a baller in the NBA – it will be back eventually – the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, gives you a shot for you to prepare for a match. FOR REAL!!

And, for those big ballers, there are a bunch of auctions … as an opening bid of $ 50000 to play H. O. R. S. E. with Magic and sit down on the court during a Lakers game. NBD.

Dozens of other actors, athletes, singers and celebrities, in general, is involved – it is a challenge, after all, so everyone calls her friends. Kevin looks at you, Rock.

Then, check out what Yo Gotti, Alex Rodriguez, Todd Gurley, Zach and Julie Ertz, Ben Simmons and many others offer. Everything is on allinchallenge.com.

Justin Bieber has joined him too and says he will fly to the winner’s home and sing ” One Less Lonely Girl “.

Rubin said that 100% of the money raised will be donated to programs to feed the hungry, including … Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen, America’s Food Fund and Feeding America.

Good luck and be in search of much more celebrities to join the collection of funds. Whatchu got Dwyane Wade ???

