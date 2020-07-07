Kevin Hart says he has the luck of living on the occasion of his 41 birthday

“I made a trip into the past this morning, and I gathered a few photos of these last few years”, he wrote along with the pictures. “You’ve got to be better, older and wiser over the years. I loved you then and I love more the man you’ve become. “

The model, which anticipates a second child with Hart, he has also published a nice photo of the couple together on the boat on his own food, writing ” Let’s TOAST IT UP! “

We agree!

Therefore, here is the birthday of Kevin Hart, and many others.

As a gift to all of us, Kevin’s birthday falls on the first night of his new show The face of the celebrity gamebroadcast tonight at 22 pm on E!