Kevin Present wants of the writers of the Avengers: Endgame

Deadpool 3 is a reality, although many details are not yet known and that it takes a long time to arrive. According to new rumors, Kevin Present wants to the writers of Avengers: Endgame.

Last year, Disney Can I buy Fox for more than 71 billion US$, management to acquire franchises that are very important to the entertainment industry. One of the triumphs of the highlights of the company was the acquisition of several characters wonder very important to the MCU, which has long been under the power of competition. Now that you have Deadpool 3it seems that Kevin Present you want the writers of The avengers: the End of the game be part of the team.

We know that, despite Dead Pool it became a part of Disney, the character will continue to be interpreted by Ryan Reynolds. The next delivery will come Marvel Studios and, very probably, as a sort of reboot of the character. The actor has already had the opportunity to meet with several leaders from Disney to the study of the details of your affiliation with the company Deadpool 3therefore , it is a matter of time to see the progress. However, things could be very different.

Will there be a change of writers?

The last report is This Covered reveals that Kevin Present would have the intention of replacing the writers of the two films Dead Pool produced by Fox, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and replace them with the ones that have given meaning to The avengers: the End of the gameChristopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. It should be noted that this is a rumor, but it would not be strange to imagine that the executive go to those that have given glory and the glory of the mercenary.

In the above information, it has been revealed that Ryan Reynolds has the intention of making Deadpool 3 with the writers usual, but the new information could jeopardize their jobs. For the moment, there is no news on a release date for Deadpool 3This could even be later than expected. What is clear is that the MCU is introduce the characters that previously belonged to Fox in their own terms.

