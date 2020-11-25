Kevin Spacey says they are false accusations of sexual abuse against him

The actor denies that his then-adolescent accuser had been at the party where he claims the events occurred.

Kevin Spacey defends himself against the accusations of sexual abuse, launched by Anthony Rapp, since the actor denies that the then-teenager, had been at the party in which he assures, the events occurred.

According to Spacey’s lawyers, the actor flatly denies having interacted with Rapp in 1986, when after a performance of “Precious Sons,” the cast met at the actor’s home to hang out at a party. Spacey assures that the 14-year-old teenager was not invited, so his version that the actor abused him while being drunk is totally false.

The defense of the Hollywood star also demands that another person who sued Spacey for rape identify himself by first and last name, since so far he has only been identified by the initials of CD