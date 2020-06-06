Khalid, Wax Motif, Bebe Rexha and more talk about the 27th anniversary of Breonna Taylor – EDM.com

While the protests continue to mount after the death of George Floyd, other members of the black community killed by the police returned to the hand in the fight for racial justice and equality.

One such case is that of Breonna Taylor, a medical technician emergency who has been shot by police following a raid at the wrong home by the police, which was looking for two suspects who were already in detention at the time.

The 27th anniversary of Breonna Taylor would have taken place today, June 5, 2020, and many people on Twitter have mobilized to send birthday cards, custom illustrations and other tributes in his honour. A petition has also been created to seek justice for Taylor, which you can sign here.

Below you’ll find a list of the reactions of the community of the dance music and the music industry in general.