Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson just got engaged?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seem to love each other as they did on day one! To this day, their fans are also convinced that they got engaged!

For several months, Khloe Kardashian has been in love with Tristan Thompson. In any case on the Web, the subscribers of the influencer conduct the investigation. And they’re sure the lovebirds will soon get married.

To this day, who doesn’t know Khloe Kardashian? A key figure in “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, the star is also very popular on social media.

Like other members of her family, North’s aunt enjoys sharing images of her daily life on Instagram. Last I heard, everything’s fine for her!

She would be in a relationship again with basketball player Tristan Thompson. After experiencing ups and downs, they seem determined to give themselves yet another chance.

Unfortunately, this backlash was not really unanimous among the community of Khloe Kardashian. Indeed, some of his fans do not forgive the famous sportsman for having cheated him several times in the past.

But let it not hold! “Koko” sounds madly in love with his man. And she’s doing everything she can to make their story work.

In order not to attract the wrath of her followers, the businesswoman avoids immortalizing herself on the Web with the father of her daughter. But lately, Khloe Kardashian has gone crazy with her followers with this afflyh photo.

Take a good look at his shot. A little detail might appeal to you!

KHLOE KARDASHIAN AND TRISTAN THOMPSON INTRIGUE INTERNET USERS!

As a true marketing pro, Khloe Kardashian wanted to promote these new socks from her brand “Good American”. And to do so, she relied on her dream plastic to make a mark!

Unsurprisingly, his photo got more than 2 million likes in just a few hours. Class!

In addition to her pretty curves, her followers also noticed her pretty ring on her left ring finger. Very sparkling, this jewel was also very commented in the thread of comments of the post of Khloe Kardashian.

“OMG. What is that? No, but what’s this rock? , it can be so under its publication. But also: “No one looks at these boots darling. We’re looking at this ring.”

“She had to get engaged to Tristan Thompson,” wrote one subscriber to the star. “Yes, I see an engagement ring,” said another.

Strangely, Khloe Kardashian preferred to remain silent. Very secretive about her private life, she did not want to give more details!

However, people around him shamelessly engage in the media about his love situation. “They are in a couple and very happy,” an anonymous source told “E!” last year. “She’s very happy that he’s here and that things are going so well.”

To live happily, let’s live hidden as they say. So deal to follow!