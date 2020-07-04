Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson : ready to receive a new opportunity ?

While you have gone through the contention set for the higher happiness of your True daughter, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have decided to give a new opportunity and resume their relationship.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson the return ? After being separated in February of 2019 after the infidelities of a basketball player, it may be that the parents of the small True have decided to “give a new chance to your relationship”informs a source to the magazine The peoplethat ensures that the athlete “work hard to prove” and is also proving to be a good father to his daughter. The changes that Khloé Kardashian has been seen during the imprisonment, the two exs have decided to spend together.

“The containment has been connected. They hadn’t spent much time together since the time in which he lived in Cleveland. We have spent a great spring with his daughter Truth in Los Angeles”says a source The people. A flashback to Khloé Kardashian he had also invited Tristan Thompson to celebrate its 36th anniversary on the 27th of last June, revealing even a couple of shots where you can see it, especially with his little brother Robert Kardashian. A presence really does not bother the young mother, as she and her ex-boyfriend would have “act as if they are back together”, reports a source.

For Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian is “a beautiful woman”

If Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson no, have not formalized their new relationship, the former couple remained close after their break up in the well-being of their small True. And on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of the sister of Kim Kardashian, the basketball player, had made a beautiful statement on Instagram, in the caption of a snapshot in complicity with her 2 year old daughter. “Now that I’ve acquired wisdom to understand that you are in my life to teach me what it means to be an amazing person. I appreciate the way in which I can learn and grow thanks to you. I give thanks to God for the wonderful woman and love to all and in particular for our daughter, the Truth. You deserve the world !”had written. A message that’s already a lot has been said about them ?

