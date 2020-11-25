Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson romance becomes unlikely

The NBA player has signed a two-year deal with the Boston Celtics, putting him thousands of miles away from Khloe.

Khloe Kardashian’s on-and-off boyfriend and baby True’s dad Tristan Thompson have officially struck a deal with the NBA team, the Boston Celtics.

The contract is reportedly a two-year deal with a whopping $ 19 million payment.

Khloe’s siblings Rob and Kim Kardashian have already jumped on the bandwagon and congratulated Tristan on joining the Celtics. Aunt Kim gave her niece’s dad a greeting on her Instagram account, writing, according to People, “Boston, here we go!”

But what exactly does Khloé think of True’s dad moving to Boston? After all, Tristan has a history of not being able to pay attention to his partners. It is worth remembering the alleged infidelity scandals before and after the birth of his daughter in April 2018.

Once it became known that professional athlete Tristan Thompson was moving to Boston, Khloe Kardashian fans immediately wondered if she would follow her man. The idea doesn’t seem so far-fetched, since she moved from Calabasas to Cleveland in 2018 when he was playing for the Cavaliers.

If the sources are accurate, it looks like this time Khloé plans to stay put! An anonymous informant exclusively told E! News that although “Khloe supports Tristan and her career, she is very established with True in LA” The source noted that the mother “has no intention of uprooting her.”

So fans excited about the idea that the couple will live together again can gradually cool down their desires since the lovebirds will live thousands of miles apart.