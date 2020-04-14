Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson together for two years of True, their daughter

Despite their break-up and their relationship is still difficult, the two exs have put aside their dispute for the anniversary of their daughter’s True

When love is stronger… To make fun of their small True, which celebrated its two years on April 12, 2020, Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, met in the afternoon.

Balloons, cakes, little white dress, adorable.. Despite the containment, which prevents to celebrate in large pump like the Kardashian, True has had the right to a lovely surprise birthday party, a very small committee. It is flanked by her parents that the little girl blew out her two candles.

Tristan Thompson has captured this special moment on Instagram stating his love for his daughter : “happy birthday to my adorable baby True. You have no idea how much dad loves you. I can’t believe that the time has passed so quickly. You’ll always be the little girl of dad. I love you so much Tutu.” With their daughter, the problems of the former couple seem to be clear for the good of the family. Separate permanently for over a year, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson along well todayafter months of drama following the infidelities of high-profile of the basketball player.

As a reminder, a video showing Tristan Thompson embracing two women box night had been widely circulated on social networks, at the same time that Khloe Kardashian was in a delivery room in April 2018. An event that marked the beginning of many bang in their rocky relationship. After the umpteenth deception, along with Jordan Woods, best friend of Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian had put an end to their relationship.

A containment under the sign of the mutual assistance

Confined in his house in Calabasas, Khloe Kardashian was obliged to make himself useful. The owner and co-designer of the brand Good American which usually produces jeans for different body types of women, the star of reality tv has decided to produce masks. For the price of 5 dollars, the masks in jean will be given to every purchase, in stores and hospitals in need in Los Angeles, a beautiful initiative !

Don’t miss any article Closermag.fr receiving directly an alert via Messenger