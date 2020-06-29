Khloé Kardashian celebrates its 36th anniversary with a feast, a monumental

Faithful to himself, Khloé Kardashian celebrated his 36th birthday with a bang !

On Saturday, the star of The incredible family Kardashian began its anniversary celebrations with the reading of the “kind and beautiful messages” to the fans and subscribers.

“Hello to all !!!! They are just the 9 of the morning and I’m swarmed by tons of kind and wonderful messages”, she wrote on Twitter. “I love you so much and I couldn’t feel more loved ! I send you a million thank you, thank you !! I love you ALL.”

Shortly after, Khloé has given a preview in the backstage of the photos from his birthday monumental. In their stories of Instagram, she showed the huge pink balloons that filled his house (and that of those who write also your nickname, KoKo), the magnificent bouquets of flowers that she had received and the delicious treats available.

In addition, the founder of the Good American had an inflatable slide adorned his face. Yes, without laughing ! And this was not the only object that adorned its famous fluffy. Pillows, cookies, and others were also his effigy.