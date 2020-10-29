Khloe Kardashian confirms Covid-19 diagnosis in candid scenes from Keeping Up With the Kardashians

True’s mother had to isolate herself from the rest of her family while battling the virus, which she caught a few months ago.

Khloe Kardashian reveals her battle with COVID-19 in new stills from Keeping Up With the Kardashians this week.

The latest season of the family reality show takes a very dark turn in the installment on Friday (October 30), when the Kardashians are forced to distance themselves socially from Khloe as her health deteriorates.

A preview clip shows vlog footage filmed by Khloe from her sickbed while battling COVID-19 earlier this year.

“I just found out that I have Corona,” he says. “I’ve been in my room. It’s going to be okay, but I was really bad for a couple of days. Vomiting and tremors, hot and cold ”.

“I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The cough, my chest burned when I coughed… My throat is still not completely recovered.

Khloe ends her vlog on a hopeful note, saying, “Let me tell you, we’re all going to get through this.”

His half-sister, Kylie Jenner, made headlines in the early days of the pandemic when she donated $ 1 million to help support healthcare workers on the front lines.