Khloe Kardashian confuses her fans in her new selfie

Many of the star’s followers are mistaken her for her sister Kendall Jenner in a very fitness photo.

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian wowed her fans when she shared her latest gym snapshot on Instagram on Wednesday.

After seeing the photo, fans of the 36-year-old reality star couldn’t forget how much she resembled her younger sister Kendall Jenner.

Khloé, in the stunning snapshot, is seen bending over in her home gym to take a selfie, and half of her face was covered with her phone, confusing fans who thought she shared a photo of her model sister.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star shared the image to let her fans know she was ready to kick off 2021 with a fitness blast.

She captioned the post: “This summer, when this is all over, I’ll be done.”

Khloe fans were quick to share their comments about her stylish appearance. One wrote: “At first I thought it was Kendall. It is not a joke”.

Another replied: “I also had to check again.”

And the third went on to say, “I mean Kendall is your twin!”

Khloe Kardashian is giving her personality a physical boost along with her sister Kim Kardashian as they promised to do the “Sister Boot Camp” in January.

