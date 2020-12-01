CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t care what you think of her relationship with Tristan Thompson



A string of quotes on social media seems to indicate what Khloe thinks of those around her.

It seems like reality TV star Khloe Kardashian doesn’t care what other people have to say about her on-and-off relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson.

In recent days, it appears that the founder of Good American has been telling the world exactly how she feels while sharing a series of messages on her Instagram account.

“Your life is not yours if you always care what other people think,” she shared on Saturday.

She also posted several Instagram stories the next day.

“Your mind will believe everything you tell it. Feed her with faith. Feed her the truth. Feed her with love ”, read a legend.

“Let it go. Yes, they did you wrong, but you do wrong to yourself the longer you hold that grudge, “read another message.

“Don’t let your bad days fool you into thinking you have a bad life,” read another post.

Among the plethora of quotes, there was one in particular that stood out.

“If it makes you happy, it doesn’t have to make sense to others.”

The timing of her posts was key, as they occurred hours before Tristan celebrated a monumental milestone: becoming an American citizen.

Sources have said that since the NBA star’s $ 19 million deal with the Boston Celtics, the pair will split their time between Boston and Los Angeles, as Tristan, in particular, is now focusing on Khloe and her daughter True.

