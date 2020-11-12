Khloé Kardashian feels ‘pressured’ to rekindle romance with Tristan Thompson

The reality TV star still doesn’t dare to formally restart her romance with her daughter True’s father.

Khloé Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson is keeping pace with the Kardashian’s greatest mysteries, and according to her most recent episode, Khloé is having a lot of trouble deciding whether or not to reconcile her romance with Thompson.

Thursday’s episode gave fans a look at Khloé’s inner turmoil, as while the star feels like she’s in a “very good place” sharing parenthood with Tristan, she’s not sure she wants to cement their relationship as something. more than that.

Khloé spoke about this with her best friend Malika Haqq on the show and was even quoted as saying about Tristan: “She has been very helpful, and when she was isolated, she helped with many responsibilities. I can also say that his energy is different ”.

She went on to say, “He’s like, ‘I just want you to know, if you ever think the same, I’m here for you.’ As a result of that, “I feel a little more pressure. He never said, ‘I need an answer,’ but I feel like he needs an answer as he wants, what are we doing. “

“I feel pressure from Tristan, but not because he told me. I’ve never had an ultimatum from Tristan. I feel like it’s been over a year since we broke up and now that we’re eating more, I can tell him he’s getting anxious. “

Khloé concluded the chat by explaining how “I just wish I had a definitive answer from me. I’m 100 percent blocked, but who doesn’t? Every relationship I get into is always disappointing. I have every reason to be cautious. I have every reason to have these bricks and layers. If anyone cares enough, they will tear down those bricks brick by brick.