Khloe Kardashian has been transformed, the new face of surprising

Khloe Kardashian would have it a bit too forced on Photoshop ?

As the little sister of Kim Kardashian is thought to be a triumph with a series of three new photographs posted on Instagram on may 22, 2020, Khloe quickly became the laughing stock of the internet users on Twitter. Yet everything seemed perfect. Dressed in a white corset is very sexy, the young woman had also unveil its new coloring, a bronde (mix between blond and brown). Only problem, the face of Khloe seems totally fake.

I would recognise her, not if I met in the street

Worse, it is even not the true face of the mother of True. Skin ultra-smooth, brilliant eyes, white teeth, the lines of Khloe appear to be highly altered, according to many internet users. Mockingly, many of the Tweeters have not failed to clasher the big sister of Kylie Jenner. “How many operations Khloé has she done ? I would recognise her, not if I met in the street“wrote one of them while another has ironisé : “I have not been able to buy toilet paper during this time, but Khloé Kardashian was paid a brand new face.“