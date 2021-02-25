Khloe Kardashian helps Texans without clean water!

Khloe Kardashian offers help to Texas residents without safe drinking water! We’ll give you more details.

Khloé Kardashian helps Texas residents without safe drinking water!

Hit by an unprecedented cold snap, the southern U.S. state of Texas is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Indeed, many residents find themselves in a dire situation.

Power outages and the lack of running water prevent residents from accessing basic necessities. At least 69,000 people in Texas are without power.

Millions of Texans also had the unpleasant surprise of discovering that they no longer had access to safe drinking water. Faced with the scale of the disaster, Joe Biden signed a major disaster declaration.

This allows the government to provide more aid to Texas. This winter storm could well become the most expensive in the history of the American state!

In fact, some celebrities have decided to mobilize to help those in need. We think of Khloé Kardashian or Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Through their Archewell Foundation, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex donated to a women’s home in Texas. The representatives themselves announced it on social media.

This assistance will allow them to renovate their premises to accommodate women and children in need. Khloé Kardashian, for her part, has also decided to get her hands dirty. The young woman shared her desire to help people in need on Instagram.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN HELPS TEXANS

Khloé Kardashian decided to take advantage of her notoriety for the good cause. Very touched by what is happening in the south of the country, the young woman wanted to help. Yes, I did.

On Instagram, True’s young mom shared the news with her many followers. “I am whole-hearted with the victims who have been affected by this horrible winter storm,” the young woman wrote.

The Kardashian family’s young starlet says 13 million Texans are currently without clean water. Yes, I do. The young woman also announces that she is very happy to collaborate with the Zen WTR brand.

“We’re going to send 25,000 bottles of water to Texas,” says Khloé Kardashian. That’s all it is! Kim Kardashian’s little sister also takes the opportunity to cite some associations that are on the ground.

This includes organizations that work to provide food to those in need. The young woman thus proves that she is a woman who has her hand on her heart.

She takes advantage of her fame to help those in need. And especially notoriety on social networks to mobilize his fans for the good cause. Case to follow.