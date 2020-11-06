Khloe Kardashian is not pregnant with her second child

The reality TV star has broken pregnancy rumors by showing her flat, well-worked belly.

Despite constant rumors that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with her second child with Tristan Thompson, the celebrity claims she is not pregnant.

Once again, Khloe denied the news that she is expecting another baby from Tristan in a new Instagram post, where she showed that she and the father of her daughter True had combined their Halloween costumes.

For the holidays this year, Khloe transformed into Cleopatra and donned a golden Bryan Hearns costume. The socialite completed the look with a beaded tiara like the queen of Egypt and also black Chanel hair. Meanwhile, Tristan dressed up as a Roman general, in a red and gold Graham Cruz suit. Her two-year-old daughter, True Thompson, wore a dress similar to her mother’s.

Khloe posted several photos of her family, and although her tummy was clearly visible in the pictures, some Instagram followers thought it won’t be long before Koko announces that she is expecting another baby:

One fan commented: “I am still convinced that @khloekardashian will say that she is pregnant.” But Kim Kardashian’s sister responded to the comment by saying, “My belly shows something else, my dear,” referring to her good shape.