Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

A ring with a huge gemstone has raised rumors that the socialite is engaged to Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian has sparked speculation that she will become Ms. Tristan Thompson after displaying what appeared to be a giant diamond engagement ring on her left hand.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed enjoying a winter walk with her two-year-old daughter True in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, but it was the huge pear-shaped stone on her left ring finger that caught the attention of fans. fanatics.

Khloe has yet to comment on the new piece of jewelry.

She and True are in town to help basketball star Thompson settle in Massachusetts, after recently signing a $ 19 million contract to join the Boston Celtics.

Khloe is rumored to have been romantically reconciled with the athlete over the summer, after spending the coronavirus lockdown together, two years after he was first caught cheating on her, as shown on the family reality show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mci (@mycelebrityandi)

If the news of the engagement is true, it will be Khloe’s second journey through marriage. She previously married another basketball player, Lamar Odom, in 2009, but the two separated in 2013, and their divorce finalized in 2016.