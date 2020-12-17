CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian meets with Tristan Thompson in Boston

Posted on

Khloe Kardashian reunited with Tristan Thompson after she flew from Los Angeles to Boston.

The two ventured out on a date Tuesday night at Zuma Restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street for a low-key dinner.

According to a friend who revealed to PEOPLE magazine, the couple entered the restaurant wearing masks, along with a third person who joined them.

For a night out, Thompson wore a full gray tracksuit, while Khloe kept it casual, with a chunky knit beanie with a pom-pom on top.

Tristan moved to Boston in November after signing a contract to play with the Boston Celtics.

She previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons.

