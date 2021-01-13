Khloe Kardashian ‘open to marriage’ with Tristan Thompson

Despite her cheating scandals, Khloe is willing to accept Tristan’s marriage proposal.

Khloe Kardashian is open to the idea of ​​marrying her rumored boyfriend Tristan Thompson after he allegedly proposed to her a few weeks ago.

Khloe and Tristan had reportedly exchanged rings after spending the Christmas season together.

As one source revealed, Khloe “is open to marriage if things work out” and Kim agrees. However, mom Kris Jenner is “skeptical” of Tristan’s reconciliation with Khloé “given his reputation as a womanizer,” added the source.

As for Khloe, “She imagines her dream wedding and she definitely wants to have another baby, regardless of whether they are married,” the source continued. “But the moment must be right before I get to the point of marriage”

Meanwhile, “He [Tristan] feels ready to marry her, but she needs to totally trust him first, and it will take more than a million-dollar ring, but they are making progress and things are going well between them.”