CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian ‘open to marriage’ with Tristan Thompson

Posted on

Despite her cheating scandals, Khloe is willing to accept Tristan’s marriage proposal.

Khloe Kardashian is open to the idea of ​​marrying her rumored boyfriend Tristan Thompson after he allegedly proposed to her a few weeks ago.

Khloe and Tristan had reportedly exchanged rings after spending the Christmas season together.

As one source revealed, Khloe “is open to marriage if things work out” and Kim agrees. However, mom Kris Jenner is “skeptical” of Tristan’s reconciliation with Khloé “given his reputation as a womanizer,” added the source.

As for Khloe, “She imagines her dream wedding and she definitely wants to have another baby, regardless of whether they are married,” the source continued. “But the moment must be right before I get to the point of marriage”

Meanwhile, “He [Tristan] feels ready to marry her, but she needs to totally trust him first, and it will take more than a million-dollar ring, but they are making progress and things are going well between them.”

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

191
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

185
CELEBRITIES

Prince William more ‘protective’ with Kate Middleton in Christmas photo 2020

177
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

143
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lopez stars in the movie The Cipher

123
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise starts his vacation today and resumes filming in January

119
CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

112
CELEBRITIES

George Clooney defends Tom Cruise’s outburst on set

108
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian teases Kourtney Kardashian for photography

97
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend talks about their wedding day

93
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA, HARRY, DEMI, SHAWN: THE STARS WHO GOT A BUTTERFLY TATTOO – THE TATTOO OF REBIRTH

To Top