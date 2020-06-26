Khloé Kardashian, Patrick Dempsey, Jennifer Aniston… celebrities who supposed that they had to resort to plastic surgery

Esther Expósito be transformed by cosmetic surgery ? Photos of before and after sowing the seeds of doubt… it is Not easy sometimes for stars to admit that they have resorted to cosmetic surgery to maintain their physical health sleep. However, some of them have decided to take. And although sometimes this is done under the pressure of the medium, or under the guise of wanting to preserve his health, all of them have had the boldness one day to reveal your little secret for the big day. Discover so, without further delay, those who have trusted the knife to embellish a little more.

Khloé Kardashian

“I’m definitely a fan of cosmetic surgery” know Khloé Kardashian in an interview granted to Cosmopolitan. This last is also a fan of the injections, which she compares with the makeup. And even though she has never spoken clearly of the other operations that you have suffered, it is rumored that she might have done a rhinoplasty or a liposuction.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston, who has made stunning revelations with his girlfriend Lisa Kudrow about the series Friends, said in 2007 to the magazine The people it has to be done to redo the noseonly for the purpose of arranging your nasal septum, which allowed him to breathe better. Later, she also tried the laser, but has not enjoyed the experience : “This has made it bleed and my skin for a month.” he explained that Vogue.

Enrique Iglesias

It is not just women who are opting for the physical changes as the singer Enrique Iglesias has made to remove a mole on the face in the year 2003 on the advice of his doctor, who had warned about the risk of developing cancer.

Ashley Tisdale

Like Jennifer Aniston, who has played the character of Sharpay Evans in High School Musical he had to undergo a rhinoplasty to breathe better : “I don’t do it because I believe in plastic surgery. I did this for my health. I could almost not breathe from the right side of my nose (…) the More it grew the worse it was. I went to see, and the doctor told me that the deviated septum to 80% and that I had two small fractures in the nose” she confessed to the magazine The people in the year 2007. Since then, she no longer had any need of scalpel.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz is very frank and has served in a passage in the show Entertainment Tonight having already tried the botox : “I tried to do it little by little. But what really changed my face in a weird way. I said to myself : ‘No, I don’t want to look like that'”. In 2006, she had already declared she had done a rhinoplasty after a broken nose on several occasions.

Kylie Jenner

For a long time, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian has made believe to all the world that her lips had not changed and that he managed to mislead the whole world with the red lipstick… But finally, she admitted that at the age of 18 years that has been inflating its. However, for the rest, there are still some confessions to make…

Patrick Dempsey

And, however, a rhinoplasty ! Yes, the dr. Mamour has not always had the perfect nose, which allowed him to win the hearts at the time of the Grey’s anatomy. Very self-conscious about his nose, which was much more imposing than now, in his youth, he has simply decided he, too, be tempted by cosmetic surgery and the result is not so bad.

Renée Zellweger

The actress, who is known throughout the world for her role as Bridget Jones, has been criticized for having resorted to recourse to cosmetic surgery in 2014. In the Face of all of this turmoil and negative comments, she has decided to take : “In fact, I’ve decided to change my face and undergo an operation of plastic surgery for the eyes“she wrote in a forum addressed to the media in 2016, while pushing a violent diatribe against the press scandal.

Kim Kardashian

This is not a secret to anyone, Kim K loves to cosmetic surgery. In Snapchat, which has already borne entirely having corrected their stretch marks or even your belly button is distorted by the pregnancy. Of course, this is not all, since the star of reality tv has also managed to redo her nose and breasts, not to mention the injections. Only thing that is in reality, not your ass ! To show that she did not ask for implants, the star went so far as to film themselves in the process of transfer of the radios during an episode of The Incredible Family Kardashian… It is necessary to maintain a little mystery !

Josh Hutcherson

No luck for Josh Hutcherson, known as Peeta Mellark in the wise The Hunger Gamesfrom he also suffered a broken nose and had to redo to make. Of age at the time of 19 years, the actor had nothing hidden from its operation, as it was in the street with his bandage, and he had even tweeted his misfortune.