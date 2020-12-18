Khloe Kardashian points out ‘rude’ typo in family Christmas card

The Kardashian-Jenners are known to mark the holiday celebrations with their iconic annual Christmas family card.

While that tradition finally came to an end in 2017, cards never go out of style.

Reality star Khloe Kardashian took a trip back in time in the archives of family cards over the years and found a typo that she deemed “rude.”

Apparently, a family card from the 1990s, featuring her sisters Kourtney and Kim, her brother Rob and her late father Robert Kardashian, had misspelled her name as “Khole.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nineties Anxiety (@90sanxiety)

“Wait !! @ 90sanxiety just pointed out the typo on my behalf !!! How rude! Lack of respect from everyone lol, ”she wrote.