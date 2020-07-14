Khloé Kardashian : pregnant with her second child ?

The photos posted in your account of Instagram have sown the seed of doubt. In fact, according to some rumors, Khloé Kardashian reportedly held a baby shower !

Khloé Kardashian, who recently surprised the spectators by his physical transformation, is very active on social networks. The sister of Kim who does not hide anything of his private life, and that for a time they become more discreet. What intrigues many of his fans. In fact, several of them wondering whether it would not be presented as a couple with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. It seems that the two previous, are back together.

However, their divorce has been pronounced. Khloé Kardashian was gone, as the athlete had not ceased to accumulate the infidelities. But it would seem that Tristan, I am deeply sorry for having hurt Khloé. As shown in the social networks. For the anniversary, Tristan Thompson has written : “I am wise enough to know that you’re arrival in my life to teach me what it means to be an amazing person. “. He continues : “I appreciate how I learn and grow through you. Thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are. You deserve all the happiness in the world, Koko ! Truth and I love you, mom. “. A beautiful statement !

Khloé has organized your babyshower ?

The decoration of the party hosted by Khloé Kardashian.©khloekardashian

Even if Khloé Kardashian still has nothing confirmed, it is very possible that is delivered with the father of the little Truth. But another mystery seems to float around the young woman. The viewers are wondering if she wouldn’t be pregnant with her second child. The one who had claimed to want a second child of the same parent, has posted a video in which sows doubt. In fact, Khloé Kardashian has posted some videos of a celebration in which the elements of children do not lack. Fans have been able to see cookies, small sheep, and even toys for the children. This suggests that the party was a babyshower. Remains to know that it was intended for !