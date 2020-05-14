Khloé Kardashian, pregnant with Tristan Thompson ? The rumor annoys

In an episode of The Incredible Family Kardashian recently released, Khloé Kardashian confessed to sister Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner that she thought of having a second child. Single, she has sought the assistance of her ex-boyfriend, the basketball player, Tristan Thompson, for a donation of sperm to help her conceive this baby. Together, they would give a little brother or a little sister to their daughter, True, who is 2 years old.

The involvement of Tristan Thompson has done to respond to the many viewers and internet users. Khloé Kardashian has left because of his infidelities. The player of the Cleveland Cavaliers had deceived the first time during her pregnancy, and then it had come back with the former best friend of Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woodsat a party.

Why Khloé Kardashian would go back to him for another child ? His admirers will be wondering. The applicant considers that the issue does not have to be.