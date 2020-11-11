Khloe Kardashian prepares her body for a new pregnancy

Recently the businesswoman ruled out that she is already sweetly waiting for her second child with Tristan Thompson …

A few days ago Khloe Kardashian got stressed with one of her followers about rumors that she is pregnant with her second child by Tristan Thompson.

She noted that she was not pregnant and that her fit body can confirm that.

However, according to a source from In Touch magazine, True Thompson’s mother took advantage of the coronavirus quarantine to begin her check-ups and prepare her body for a new wait.

“After recovering from covid-19, Khloe and Tristan began the check-ups … she wants everything to be fine as she prepares to have her second child,” says the insider.

The source added that getting pregnant again is what Khloe wants the most right now.

“She is taking her vitamins, her supplements, folic acid, everything she needs to have a good pregnancy,” says the publication.