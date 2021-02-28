Khloé Kardashian ready to let Kylie Jenner see Jordyn Woods?

On Instagram, Khloé Kardashian has made many confidences about the friendship between her little sister Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods!

A few years ago, Kylie Jenner had to make a big decision about her friendship with Jordyn Woods. As a reminder, she exchanged a kiss with Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s darling.

In 2019, Khloé Kardashian has had some very complicated times. For the first time, she learned of the deceptions of her darling Tristan Thompson just days before she gave birth. TMZ had released videos of the young man with other women.

While Khloé Kardashian had decided to forgive him, the basketball player again failed. But this time, it was with a family friend that he committed the irreparable. Indeed, he exchanged a kiss with Jordyn Woods.

Yet Kylie Jenner’s best friend, the young woman did not refuse this attention. Because of this act, Stormi’s mother had decided to cross her best friend.

Finally, Khloé Kardashian decided to get back in a relationship with Tristan Thompson this summer. In an excerpt from Keeping Up With The Kardashian posted on Instagram, a fan of the pretty blonde was willing to let Kylie Jenner see Jordyn Woods again.

She asked, “So… Is Kylie allowed to be friends with Jordyn Woods again? » . And the least we can say is that this question angered Khloé Kardashian.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN MAKES A HUGE RANT ON INSTAGRAM

Khloe Kardashian swung: “I am so sick and tired of this story that I control my sister. Or that I dictate to her who she chooses to surround herself with. Not once and I mean NEVER, I told my sister who she could be friends with.”

Khloé Kardashian added: “She’s an adult who can do anything she wants. I will support her for everything and everything she wants to do! I love my sister unconditionally.”

She also revealed: “It means that no matter who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect, and value my sister unconditionally! She is my life partner.”

The reality TV contestant also confessed: “I will always respect what she chooses! By the way, I have no resentment towards anyone! Oh, really. My heart bears no hatred.”

Khloé Kardashian also wrote, angrily: “Unless you really know what you’re talking about, respectfully, FERMEZ LÀ”. One thing’s for sure, she doesn’t want to be mixed with the stories between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods.

Fans are wondering if Stormi’s mom is ready to renew a friendship with her ex-best friend. On the other hand, the answer does not seem obvious. Case to follow!