Khloe Kardashian received a big diamond ring from Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring the day before Christmas and rumors began to circulate that she is engaged to Tristan Thompson. Life & Style magazine assures that the jewel was a Christmas gift from Tristan, which he gave him during his recent visit to Boston, where the basketball player will live after signing a millionaire contract with a local team.

A source confirmed: “Tristan surprised Khloe with a huge diamond. It’s more of a promise ring, and she loved it! He gave it to her while she was in Boston with True before Christmas. ”

The 36-year-old businesswoman sparked engagement rumors when she was photographed wearing the ring with a huge pear-shaped stone on December 22, while walking with her daughter.

The insider continued: “Tristan will need a lot to make up for Khloé after the betrayal scandal and try to prove his commitment to the relationship,” he says.

“He feels ready to marry her, but she needs to trust him first, and she will need more than a $ 1 million ring, but they are making progress and things are going well between the two,” revealed the source.

Khloe even wore the jewel when she took her daughter to bake Christmas cookies in Natick, a small Massachusetts town, near where the couple will live during the player’s contract. But the socialite hid her hands at the time of the photo with her daughter.

According to the tabloid, Khloe has yet to accept the ring as an engagement ring: “She wants to see it as Tristan’s promise ring.”