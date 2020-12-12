CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian “regrets” her rude behavior with Kris Jenner

Posted on

The reality star says the way she talked to her mom is not something that makes her proud.

Khloe Kardashian hates how rude she used to be to her mother Kris Jenner and claims it’s the one thing she’s “not proud of.”

This walk down memory lane began after a fan asked the reality show star if she ever looks back and watches old episodes of KUWTK.

Khloe became quite candid and began by saying, “Sometimes I see, for sure. Our old voices make me laugh every time! I have no idea what happened to those voices. The only thing I’m not proud of is how I used to talk to my mom. “

“The only thing I’m not proud of is how I used 2 talks 2, my mom. Obviously, we had some teenage problems that we had to solve. Before the camera it is difficult to review these things in public, “he said.

