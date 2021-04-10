Khloe Kardashian responds to harsh comments against her figure

The beautiful and renowned American socialite Khloe Kardashian tired of the crypt1c cures they often make to her figure, shared a post from her official Instagram profile, claiming that she has transformed her body based on exercise and a rigorous diet and not by Photoshop, as most claim.

Although, when he began her fame, on her family’s reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” he looked different, because he was overweight, to this day he really looks super good, and this has been because he cared about her health and started full with a healthy life.

We know that this involves a series of sacrifices and the results are not noticed overnight, because it is not magical, the change is achieved because of great physical effort and a clean diet, without excess food consumption and of course, also helped with proper cooking methods, free of trans fats and so on.

Well, it seems that this, most users on the internet do not understand it, and since they began to notice the physical changes in it, they began to talk and make all kinds of speculations, and among them, the favorite of the audience is the one that states that the one convinced by being always blonde of the Kardashian used excess Photoshop in her entertainment pieces.

And just a couple of days ago, he shared a splendid image where you can notice in every inch the hard work he makes, and he really looks quite happy with the results, however, many internet users came to assault her.

Fed up with the situation, Khlóe herself decided to break the silence and show with videos that what they claim is not true, and at the same time wrote a message against the haters, who are only active in the networks to find the negative side to everything she decides to do.

In this way, she started with her message: “Hi guys, this is me and my body without tweaks or filters. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image all their life, when someone takes you a photo that is not flattering with bad lighting or does not capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get to this point – and then shares it with the world; you should have every right to ask that it not be shared, regardless of who you are,” he said.

“In truth, the pressure, the constant ridicule and judgment of my whole life to be perfect and meet the standards of others about how I should look has been too much to bear.” Khloé is the fat sister.” “Khloé is the ugly sister.” “Your dad shouldn’t be her real dad because he looks so different.” “The only way he could have lost that weight must have been through a surgery,” he continued.

Claiming that people usually attack her with such comments, she made an important request to the audience: “I’m not asking for sympathy, but I’m asking to be recognized for being human.”

She also confesses to feeling tired of wanting to do her best, and that the public will still be firm with her negative comments, and that it is not a job at all to meet the standards that have been imposed on her.

“Every defect and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and mocked down to the smallest detail, and the world reminds me of them every day. And when I take that criticism to use it as motivation to put myself in the best shape and even to help others with the same struggles, they tell me that I couldn’t have done it through hard work and that I must have paid for it.”

She also claimed that you never get used to being judged, set aside, and told how unreactive you are, and as a result, she thinks she’s not beautiful enough just being herself.

She ended up determined with this message, which we truly applauded: “My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It is no longer up to anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not,” stating that we are all unique and perfect in our own way and that we are not guided by the offensive comments of third parties.