Khloe Kardashian reveals her tips for surviving Zoom meetings!

In an interview with People, the beautiful Khloe Kardashian shared several tips to her fans to succeed in her meetings on Zoom!

In this rather complicated time, Khloe Kardashian is trying to find some positive in her life. She also gave valuable advice to her fans so that they could survive zoom meetings.

For a few years now, Khloe Kardashian has decided to get into sports. And the least we can say is that it really seems to be at its core. It is thanks to the activity that she manages to keep herself in shape mentally and physically.

Khloe Kardashian told People: “It’s stress relief. Sometimes I feel anxious. It takes all that away. One advantage of training is that you look good.”

The young woman added: “But my main goal is not: ‘Oh, I need to lose 5 kilos.’ I don’t care about the scales. I feel full of energy and I’m ready to chase my daughter for the day.”

The beautiful blonde also revealed: “It gives you that little boost I need”. She said she was under a lot of stress because of the Covid-19. She struggled to separate her professional and personal life.

Khloe Kardashian also gave some tips for surviving the meetings on Zoom. And the least we can say is that she has found a good solution not to take the lead.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN HAS MANAGED TO SEPARATE HER PROFESSIONAL AND PERSONAL LIFE

Khloe Kardashian explained: “When I do Zoom meetings, I go to a ‘professional’ room. And not just I sit on my bed“. It has given its subscribers a little solution.

Khloe Kardashian also said: “I still have to say to myself, ‘Let’s put on some makeup. Let’s change the scenery. And let’s zoom in on my office to make it always feel like you’re having these productive meetings.”

The reality TV contestant confessed: “The other day, I had a three-hour Zoom and I felt so bad because it can be so repetitive and demotivating sometimes. So we have to learn.”

Khloe Kardashian also said, “I make sure I have time for myself and my daughter.” She also confided in her way of dressing during the health crisis.

True’s mom revealed: “During the pandemic, thinking about throwing away very tight jeans wasn’t something I was happy to do. It’s probably sad to say, but I really didn’t put on a dress or anything really chic.”