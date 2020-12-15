Khloe Kardashian starts the week with positivity

The influencer has posted a positive message for her millions of followers on social media.

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian started the week on a positive note for her fans.

In a post on Instagram, she shared some words of wisdom with a message of living with gratitude.

“Live with a big heart,” Khloe said in her message, accompanied by a small red heart.

The simple message resonated with her fans when they accepted the comments, and they agreed with the founder of Good American.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloe in particular has seemed to be very generous and appreciative lately when she brought her daughter True Thompson to a charity drive to donate toys in an attempt to bring some Christmas cheer.