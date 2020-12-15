CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian starts the week with positivity

The influencer has posted a positive message for her millions of followers on social media.

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian started the week on a positive note for her fans.

In a post on Instagram, she shared some words of wisdom with a message of living with gratitude.

“Live with a big heart,” Khloe said in her message, accompanied by a small red heart.

The simple message resonated with her fans when they accepted the comments, and they agreed with the founder of Good American.

Khloe in particular has seemed to be very generous and appreciative lately when she brought her daughter True Thompson to a charity drive to donate toys in an attempt to bring some Christmas cheer.

