Khloe Kardashian teases Kourtney Kardashian for photography

Khloe wanted to surprise Kourtney with a question about her photograph dressed as an elf.

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian didn’t miss an opportunity to poke fun at her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney had posted a sultry photo of herself wearing a green elf costume paired with red thigh-high boots topped off with ornate earrings, bangs, and green eyeshadow.

The founder of Poosh had recreated the cover of Nancy Gould’s 1996 Playboy.

Khloe was apparently left ‘confused’ when she sarcastically asked her sister what the outfit was for.

“Can you explain what’s going on here? What’s it for?” she said.

However, Kourtney didn’t take the bait and instead gave an intelligent response.

“This is how I wrap gifts, come on,” she replied.

Meanwhile, her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, commented “cutie” on her photo.