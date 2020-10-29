Khloe Kardashian turns off Instagram comments after showing family trip photos

Apparently, Khloe is “too sensitive” to the comments of her fans, and deactivated the function after a family trip to a heavenly place.

Khloe Kardashian turned off her Instagram comments on Wednesday as she shared her latest photos on the Facebook-owned app.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star shared several images from a recent trip she took with her family as part of Kim Kardashian’s birthday celebrations.

“THE BEST TRIP EVER !! Thanks, Keeks, ”she captioned her bikini photos, leaving her fans unable to comment.

It is not the first time that the socialite has disabled her Instagram comments. Last year, he had shelved the comments to avoid criticism on the social media platform.