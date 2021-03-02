Khloe Kardashian unveils a retouched photo and gets lynched!

A blow for Khloe Kardashian! The bomb has become the laughing stock of the Web because of an Instagram photo too retouched! We’re showing you!

Khloe Kardashian has again made a huge bad buzz sister Instagram! Indeed, the star shared a photo far too retouched to the taste of his fans. So she’s received thousands of criticisms!

It’s not always easy to be a star adored on the Web! And Khloe Kardashian understood that! Indeed, the star is often at the heart of huge controversy because of his posts on Instagram!

Kim’s sister loves sharing photos of herself with her fans! Only, Internet users never hesitate to criticize it at the slightest misstep!

This weekend, the bomb created a huge controversy because of its last photo!

Khloe Kardashian has shared several excerpts from a new fashion shoot. The It girl is displayed with ultra-trendy clothes and poses in a very sexy way!

The fashionista also takes the opportunity to show off her new hair color. She now has a pretty natural brown that suits her to delight!

However, Internet users were intrigued by another detail. Indeed, they were shocked by the star’s feet that prove that his shot has been retouched!

IS KHLOE KARDASHIAN ABUSING PHOTOSHOP ON HER INSTAGRAM PHOTOS?

In the shot, Khloe Kardashian has very elongated feet. Indeed, his shoes are distorted because of photoshop retouching.

Internet users did not hesitate to make fun of the star. According to them, the It girl would not be natural enough and would do anything to hide her small flaws, to the point of distorting her body!

Khloe Kardashian has received thousands of criticisms on her Instagram page. A blow for the star who nevertheless goes to great strength to please his community with his photos!

The young mother reacted to the controversy on the Web. Indeed, she did not hesitate to pack up her haters by responding to their comments.

“It’s the angle of the photo and the lens… And I think this effect is really good! it gives a different effect and I’m delighted with the result! ».

But that’s not all! The star then mocks the internet users and declares: “Lol! How could you believe it was the size of my feet?”. Enough to silence the bad languages!

Like what, Khloe Kardashian does not lack humor! And this little controversy is far from upsetting it! On the contrary, the star took advantage of this bad buzz to release the entire shooting!

No doubt: Kim Kardashian’s sister runs social media like a pro! Retouched or not, the star continues to make a fortune with her Instagram photos! And more and more Internet users are joining her to follow her adventures!