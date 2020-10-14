Khloe Kardashian was Nicole Richie’s assistant

Before becoming famous with her family reality show, Khloe worked for her childhood friend Nicole.

Prior to being a reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian worked as an assistant to famous designer and television personality Nicole Richie.

Khloé met Nicole through her sister Kim, who worked as an assistant to Paris Hilton, who is close friends with Richie. It did not last long, because then the reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ was created, becoming the biggest hit on the E! Channel.

On ‘Emergency Contact’ Khloé commented: “We had gone to school together and she was one of my best friends when we were very little, and we were very close. When Nicole [Richie] started filming ‘Simple Life’ (reality starring alongside Paris Hilton), I needed some help and I was looking for a job. “

In 2007 she started ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, and no one imagined the success it would achieve: “They told us it was just to fill in the schedule, not to trust each other because nobody believed it would last, so we just thought about having fun.”