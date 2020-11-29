Khloe Kardashian will split her time between Boston and Los Angeles to support Tristan Thompson

Thomson has signed a contract to play with the Boston Celtics, so he will not be able to be in Los Angeles with his daughter True.

According to US Weekly magazine, Khloe Kardashian fully supported her boyfriend Tristan Thompson with his new contract with the Boston Celtics, and the businesswoman agreed to split her time between Boston and Los Angeles when the basketball player, father of her daughter True, started working at the new season of games.

It was recently reported that Khloe would be staying in Los Angeles because they don’t want True to lose contact with her cousins, but sources are now insisting that Khloe has decided that she will accompany Tristan, and travel whenever she can.

“Khloe and Tristan will be fine. They are going to live together in Boston and Los Angeles. Tristan has really changed his demeanor and is focusing on Khloe and True. “

The insider also said that Khloe’s friends ‘really like’ Tristan and want the couple to be happy together, despite splitting last year when the 29-year-old NBA star was seen kissing Jordyn Woods, a former friend of Kylie Jenner.

“Everyone likes Tristan. Even though what he did was so horrible, they know that Tristan is a good guy and Khloé is very dedicated to making their relationship work. “

Meanwhile, Khloe recently praised Tristan for his efforts to change his habits as they discussed the possibilities of rekindling their romantic relationship.

She told him: “We have made this detour before when your actions did not match your words and, for almost a year, you have been a different person. It frustrates me because I think, ‘Why now? Why are you the man I always dreamed of? Why wasn’t it like that when we were together? One of my fears is that you’ll be doing this until you get what you want, and then if you have it, will you turn back to being old Tristan? ”He commented on an episode of the Keeping up with the Kardashians show.